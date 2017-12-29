Friday, December 29, 2017

Thousands of Palestinians take part in anti-Trump protests


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 8:58 AM

How exactly is that apartheid? New study: Israeli Arabs have the highest life expectancy in the Arab world.


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 8:55 AM

Tim Kaine's son sentenced to probation for Trump rally incident


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 8:53 AM

Historian Tom Woods Mocks White Supremacy


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 8:53 AM

The next recession is going to be caused by making the same mistake of the previous ones: denying the the level to which we've accumulated risk.


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 8:46 AM

NINE YEARS AGO… Al Gore Predicted North Pole Would Be Completely Ice Free by Today

The Gateway Pundit
Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 8:41 AM

President Trump Takes on Amazon...........


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 8:33 AM

Guess where high school dropouts can make $400 an hour

The American Thinker
Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 8:25 AM

Life expectancy in the United States fell for the second year in a row in 2016 — and it's clear the epidemic of drug overdoses is at least in part to blame.


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 5:07 AM

Howard Dean: "Progressives are in the process of informally taking over the Democratic Party"


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 5:05 AM

Climate Activist Tom Steyer Spent $160 Million Trying To Influence Elections, Now He Might Run For President


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 5:04 AM

Tapper: Um, Shouldn't Dems Be Worried About Their Fundraising?


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 5:01 AM

Trump: I have absolute right to do what I want with DOJ

The New York Post
Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 4:59 AM

The dealmakers behind the Chicago mob. 'Outfit funds and connections formed the foundation on which lawyer Abe Pritzker's family built the Hyatt hotel chain.'

The Chicago Tribune reports:
It was a Faustian bargain, but it helped launch some of the most prominent names in Chicago's Jewish community. For example, according to Russo, Outfit funds and connections formed the foundation on which lawyer Abe Pritzker's family built the Hyatt hotel chain.

At the nexus of mob influence and political corruption was lawyer Jacob Arvey, the most important Jewish cog of the city's multiethnic Democratic machine. His clout with the Truman administration put a protege in charge of property seized from German companies and interned Japanese-Americans. Russo documents how these West Coast assets were sold for a fraction of their value to silent mob partners and the young lawyers, Arvey accomplices, who served as their frontmen. Some of these young lawyers then set up shop in California and duplicated Chicago's Democratic machine there, fueling their candidates' campaigns with money donated by the mob and its related unions.

But the Outfit's insidious control of unions most drove its westward expansion. Back in the earliest days of moving pictures, Chicago mobsters used the threat of projectionist walkouts to shake down local theaters. These extortion schemes worked their way back to the studio lots. According to Russo, the movie moguls did not mind seeing leftist organizers pushed to the side by mob goons, who could at least be paid off to keep the cameras rolling.
Imagine that.
Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 4:52 AM

CNN Commentator Ana Navarro's Wackiest Moments Of 2017 [VIDEO]

The Daily Caller
Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 4:43 AM

Top 5 Craziest Campus Stories of 2017

Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 4:40 AM

Trump Wonders Why Mueller Hasn't Nailed Podesta Yet

The Daily Caller reports:
President Donald Trump believes special counsel Robert Mueller will treat him fairly in his ongoing investigation, but he is curious why charges have not yet been filed against democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta.

"Whatever happened to Podesta?," the president asked during a wide-ranging New York Times interview published Thursday. "[T]hey closed their firm, they left in disgrace, the whole thing, and now you never heard of anything."
Imagine that.
Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 4:29 AM

Bitcoin Exchange CEO Kidnapped Leaving Office

Zerohedge
Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 4:25 AM

Ten Things Your Boss Doesn't Want You To Know

Forbes
Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:30 AM

"I may be leaving the Senate, but I'm not giving up my voice." Al Franken thanks supporters in his first appearance since resigning amid allegations of sexual misconduct.


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:15 AM

Court rules against Oregon bakers in wedding-cake case


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:13 AM

Free online courses that teach skills for Africa's most in-demand industries


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:13 AM

ABC anchor: "How meditation helps me handle angry political news"


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:12 AM

Apple apologizes for iPhone battery problems, offers remedies


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:09 AM

7 ways to get people to like you, from an FBI behavior expert


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:09 AM

India likens cryptocurrencies to Ponzi scheme, cautions investors


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:09 AM

Amazon: Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:08 AM

The rise of long-distance marriage


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:07 AM

The number of credit-card payments grew 10.2% last year, compared with an annual growth rate of 8.1% over the previous three years


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:07 AM

Still living under the tyranny of the password in 2017


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:06 AM

These four "recession indicators" can help predict whether the economy might be headed for a downturn. "Currently, they are all in agreement."


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:06 AM

Cabin allows passengers to reach their destination via the land of nod. One of our most popular stories this year


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:05 AM

Hollywood's survival might depend on figuring out what women want


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:05 AM

Florida man takes picture up woman's dress in Walmart, deputies say


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:04 AM

A planned high-speed rail station in the Old City of Jerusalem will be named after President Donald Trump, Israeli Minister of Transportation Yisrael Katz tells CNN


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:04 AM

The many men who fell from grace in 2017


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:03 AM

We surveyed 615 men about how they behave at work. A third of them admitted to what would qualify as objectionable behavior or sexual harassment.


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:03 AM

Americans dislike it when companies infer their personal info. Marketers keep doing it anyway


Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:03 AM

Posted by Steve Bartin
Bookmark and Share
at 3:02 AM
